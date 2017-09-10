NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Citizens see off Students to reach MTN8 final

2017-09-10 18:17
Lehlohonolo Majoro (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cape Town City booked a MTN8 final date with SuperSport United after they claimed a 2-1 win over Bidvest Wits at the Bidvest Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts enjoyed most of the play from the start and they looked increasingly threatening on both wings. The pressure told when the Clever Boys broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with an own-goal from Robyn Johannes.

When Gamal Amr got an effort on target, goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters deflected the ball against his team-mate and into the back of the net.

Yet the Citizens showed they could be clinical from very little possession when Ayanda Patosi fired in a powerful free-kick from the right flank, which Amr sent into his own net in the 27th minute.

Soon after the Students would miss a golden chance when Granwald Scott headed wide from point-blank range at the far post in the 3rd minute. Just before the break Vincent Pule hit the upright and a further effort was later cleared off the line.

It was a game that swung end-to-end after the interval though Wits appeared to still be shading the better chances. But Benni McCarthy's side would stun the hosts when Lehlohonolo Majoro turned brilliantly in the box to fire past Moeneeb Josephs into the bottom corner in the 72nd minute, after a superb cross from the left by Lyle Lakay.

The Students bombarded the visiting goal in the closing stages with Eleazar Rodgers hitting the post deep into stoppage time, though City held out for a 3-1 aggregate victory.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Dortmund captain Schmelzer out of Spurs clash

2017-09-10 18:22

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rugby is fast becoming a thug’s game played by barbarians LIVE: Kevin Anderson v Rafael Nadal Bok ratings: Pieter-Steph, Siya light fire! Bok blow as Coenie returns home with broken arm As it happened: Wallabies 23-23 Springboks
Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller WATCH: How Kevin Anderson made US Open final Anderson seeks place among SA sporting greats Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson WATCH: Aussie teen strikes referee, gets 10-year ban!

Fixtures
Monday, 11 September 2017
Free State Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Goble Park 18:00
Tuesday, 12 September 2017
AmaZulu FC v Maritzburg United, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Platinum Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Baroka FC, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Ajax Cape Town, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 13 September 2017
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 