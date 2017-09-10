Citizens see off Students to reach MTN8 final

Cape Town - Cape Town City booked a MTN8 final date with SuperSport United after they claimed a 2-1 win over Bidvest Wits at the Bidvest Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts enjoyed most of the play from the start and they looked increasingly threatening on both wings. The pressure told when the Clever Boys broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with an own-goal from Robyn Johannes.

When Gamal Amr got an effort on target, goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters deflected the ball against his team-mate and into the back of the net.

Yet the Citizens showed they could be clinical from very little possession when Ayanda Patosi fired in a powerful free-kick from the right flank, which Amr sent into his own net in the 27th minute.

Soon after the Students would miss a golden chance when Granwald Scott headed wide from point-blank range at the far post in the 3rd minute. Just before the break Vincent Pule hit the upright and a further effort was later cleared off the line.

It was a game that swung end-to-end after the interval though Wits appeared to still be shading the better chances. But Benni McCarthy's side would stun the hosts when Lehlohonolo Majoro turned brilliantly in the box to fire past Moeneeb Josephs into the bottom corner in the 72nd minute, after a superb cross from the left by Lyle Lakay.

The Students bombarded the visiting goal in the closing stages with Eleazar Rodgers hitting the post deep into stoppage time, though City held out for a 3-1 aggregate victory.