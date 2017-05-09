Citizens crash to SuperSport United

Cape Town - SuperSport United beat Cape Town City 4-2 in an Absa Premiership match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday night.

The emphatic win saw Matsatsantsa move to the fourth spot on the league table, while the Citizens remain third on the standings.

The Citizens took an early lead after the Matsatsantsa backline made a horrible mistake and Lehlohonolo Majoro was there to punish them.

The former Orlando Pirates striker pounced and made it 1-0 to City - beating SuperSport keeper Ronwen Williams hands down in the process.

Matsatsantsa then took full control of the encounter and they created chances, but Walters made good saves to protect the Citizens' lead.

However, the towering shot-stopper was beaten on the half-hour mark and it was Thabo Mnyamane, who scored to level matters for SuperSport.

Thuso Phala, the SuperSport midfielder, came close to giving his side the lead in the 38th minute, but Walters denied him to ensure that the first-half ended at 1-1.

But it took only four minutes for Clayton Daniels to hand SuperSport the lead in the second-half when he scored from close range to make it 2-1 to the home side.

The lead only lasted for 11 minutes as Lebogang Manyama equalized from the spot-kick after City were awarded a penalty - with Daniels fouling Majoro in the box.

Jeremy Brockie had other ideas as the SuperSport centre forward beat Walters from close range to make it 3-2 to the home side in the 74th minute.

SuperSport were running riot as they also scored in stoppage time through Phala, who fired past Walters to hand the home side a 4-2 victory.