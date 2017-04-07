Chippa, Polokwane battle for quarter-final spot

Cape Town - Chippa
United and Polokwane City will battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the
Nedbank Cup when they meet on Saturday.
The match is scheduled for the
Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, kick off is at 15:00.
Chippa
earned their place in the second round thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 home win
over First Division side Witbank Spurs on March 15. The Eastern Cape side has
never won the Nedbank Cup, nor reached the final.
Polokwane
defeated lower league side African All Stars 3-1 at home on March 8 to claim
their place in the last 16 of the competition. Like their opponents, the
Limpopo side has never won the Nedbank Cup, nor reached the final.
This
will be the first official cup meeting between Chippa and Polokwane in a
head-to-head rivalry which stretches back only as far as 2014/15. However, City’s
predecessors, the club known as Bay United, defeated the Chilli Boys 1-0 in the
first round of the 2011 Nedbank Cup.
In their
current guise, Polokwane have played five league matches against Chippa and
generally enjoyed the upper hand over the Eastern Cape side, claiming three
wins and suffering just one defeat.
The teams’
most recent meeting was a top flight league clash in December last year which
saw Rise and Shine claim a 1-0 home win thanks to a goal from Jabulani
Maluleke.