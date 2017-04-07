Chippa, Polokwane battle for quarter-final spot

Cape Town - Chippa United and Polokwane City will battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup when they meet on Saturday.

The match is scheduled for the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, kick off is at 15:00.

Chippa earned their place in the second round thanks to a hard-fought 1-0 home win over First Division side Witbank Spurs on March 15. The Eastern Cape side has never won the Nedbank Cup, nor reached the final.

Polokwane defeated lower league side African All Stars 3-1 at home on March 8 to claim their place in the last 16 of the competition. Like their opponents, the Limpopo side has never won the Nedbank Cup, nor reached the final.

This will be the first official cup meeting between Chippa and Polokwane in a head-to-head rivalry which stretches back only as far as 2014/15. However, City’s predecessors, the club known as Bay United, defeated the Chilli Boys 1-0 in the first round of the 2011 Nedbank Cup.

In their current guise, Polokwane have played five league matches against Chippa and generally enjoyed the upper hand over the Eastern Cape side, claiming three wins and suffering just one defeat.

The teams’ most recent meeting was a top flight league clash in December last year which saw Rise and Shine claim a 1-0 home win thanks to a goal from Jabulani Maluleke.