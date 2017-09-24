Chippa a long way from the Real deal

Johannesburg - New Chippa United coach Tebogo Moloi wants his players to embrace elements from Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

But there was no evidence of them Sunday as the Port Elizabeth-based club fought out a dull 0-0 home draw with Bloemfontein Celtic in the South African Premiership.

"I admire the pressing and intensity of Atletico, the patience of Barcelona and the speed of Real," Moloi told reporters before the match.

But all he got was some bad luck as the woodwork foiled a Moeketsi Sekola header and a Lerato Manzini shot.

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Moloi succeeded sacked Dan Malesela after three rounds and has drawn his three matches in charge.

Both clubs have six points after six rounds and the stalemate lifted them one place - Celtic to 10th and Chippa to 11th.

The outcome meant only eight goals were scored in six weekend Premiership matches, and four came in one game.

In keeping with the multi-national state of the Premiership, Chippa fielded two Nigerians, goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi and defender James Okwuosa.

Celtic started with Cameroonian goalkeeper Patrick Tignyemb and Namibian winger Deon Hotto.