NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Chilli Boys hold Sundowns

2017-02-14 22:36
Pitso Mosimane (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns saw a four-match winning streak come to an end on Tuesday after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

Both sets of players struggled to get to grips with a heavy pitch following days of rain in the Eastern Cape, which made for tricky passing.

Sundowns did threaten early on, though, when Yannick Zakri got away down the left flank after three minutes and attempted to pick out Leonardo Castro with the outside of his foot, but Daniel Akpeyi was there to intercept the pass.

However, chances were at a premium and it took a mistake to alter the scoreline after Manzini failed to clear a free-kick from the left, and an unmarked Arendse was allowed to bring the ball down before picking out the bottom-left corner the net in the 19th minute.

The hosts looked to respond from a free-kick on the right three minutes later, which was sent in by Diamond Thopola, but Castro just managed to get a boot in to clear the danger.

Manzini wasted another good opportunity on 24 minutes from a free-kick on the right as he went for goal, but failed to hit the target with a scuffed drive that went well wide of the left post.

Downs went close to extending their lead 10 minutes before half-time with a free-kick from Teko Modise on the left, but neither Soumahoro Bangaly nor Arendse could make contact at the back post.

However, Chippa hit back moments later when Arendse was adjudged to have brought down Sali inside the area to concede a penalty, although replays suggested the defender had played the ball.

Manzini smashed the ball into the back of the net from 12 yards out to restore parity, and the two teams went into the break at level pegging.

Modise should have put the visitors back in front four minutes into the second half after connecting with Fares Hachi's cross from the left byline, but the veteran midfielder volleyed over from just outside the six-yard box, while Zakri could only find the side-netting from a tight angle on the right after latching onto a ball over the top on the hour mark.

Manzini nearly gave Chippa the lead two minutes later as he got on the end of Thopola's cross from the right, but Anele Ngcongca made a vital block with his head to thwart the danger.

Akpeyi had to be alert on 67 minutes as he raced out to intercept a through-ball from Castro that was intended for Themba Zwane, while Zakri powered a header just over the crossbar from Hachi's inviting cross from the left soon afterwards.

The Chilli Boys keeper was relieved to see Castro hit a tame shot straight at him in the 78th minute after Zwane had set up his team-mate inside the area on the right.

Linda Shiba almost made an instant impact from the bench six minutes from time as he ballooned an effort over at the near post from six yards out after being picked out by Sali's low cross on the right.

Sundowns survived a late scare when Shiba was sent free on the left in the 89th minute, but his shot from a narrow angle on the left was expertly kept out by Wayne Sandilands, while the visiting defence had to make a couple of last-ditch blocks to deny Chippa in stoppage time.

Read more on:    chippa united  |  mamelodi sundowns  |  psl  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tinkler: I wasn't a Manyama fan

56 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Gary Player opens up on SONA, Trump Bok brothers’ father passes away Twitter reacts to Els golfing with Trump Crocked Stormers duo pose for hospital picture Boks will need ‘toughies’ in June
Tearful James Small remembers 'special' Joost Joost 'fought illness like he played rugby' - Wiese All Blacks tweet sympathies to 'Bok great' Joost Smit remembers 'schoolboy hero' Joost Bakkies pays tribute to fellow Bok, Bulls legend, Joost

Fixtures
15 February 2017
Free State Stars v SuperSport United, James Motlatsi Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Wits, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Baroka FC v Platinum Stars, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
18 February 2017
Golden Arrows v Free State Stars, Chatsworth Stadium 15:30
Polokwane City v Ajax Cape Town, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:30
Kaizer Chiefs v Highlands Park, FNB Stadium 18:00
Cape Town City FC v Orlando Pirates, Cape Town Stadium 20:15
SuperSport United v Maritzburg United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 20:15
Platinum Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 20:15
19 February 2017
Wits v Baroka FC, Bidvest Stadium 15:30
Bloemfontein Celtic v Chippa United, Dr Molemela Stadium 15:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Mark Keohane on Joost and SA Rugby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 