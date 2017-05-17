NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Chiefs toothless in loss to Stars

2017-05-17 22:02
Kaizer Chiefs (File)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs were extremely poor in front of goal as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Platinum Stars in an Absa Premiership match at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Amakhosi offered very little in attack as they extended their winless run to five games while Stars gave themselves a chance of finishing in the top eight.

The home team controlled the flow of play early on and were the first to threaten in the tenth minute when Itumeleng Khune had to be at his best to turn a 25-yard free-kick from Gerald Phiri around the post.

In the 22nd minute there was nothing Khune could do when Solomon Mathe met a cross from Phiri and powerfully headed home from 12-yards out.

Chiefs saw more of the ball after that, but they were poor in the final third and could not create any significant openings in front of goal.

Some poor defending in the 44th minute allowed Stars to score their second goal when Tsepo Masilela failed to clear a goalmouth scramble which allowed Enocent Mkhabela to fire home from close range, 2-0.

Chiefs’ first real shot on goal came seven minutes into the second half when Siphiwe Tshabalala worked his way into the box, but curled his effort inches wide of the post.

In the 69th minute some more sloppy defending by Chiefs, and Willard Katsande in particular, saw Bongi Ntuli through on goal, but he fired into the side netting from 14-yards out.

Besides from that it was all Chiefs who dominated the possession and flow of play, but they could not find a way through the Stars defence.

In the end it was a rather comfortable win for Platinum Stars who moved up to tenth on the league table with 34 points, only two points outside of the top eight.

For Chiefs they are condemned to finish the season in fifth place unless things go their way in the final match of the season. Amakhosi are currently on 47 points, a point behind fourth place SuperSport United.

Read more on:    platinum stars  |  kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bucs' top-eight hopes dwindle

2017-05-17 21:59

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok team: Instability reigns supreme Ex-Bok finds peace after career-ending injury Sonny Bill catches up with 'bro' Parnell Hey Allister, load the Boks with Lions! Carr: We're closing the gap on Kiwi sides
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 May 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Baroka FC, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Wits, FNB Stadium 15:00
Free State Stars v Chippa United, Goble Park 15:00
Maritzburg United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:00
SuperSport United v Platinum Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 15:00
Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns, Makhulong Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Orlando Pirates, Moses Mabhida Stadium 15:00
Polokwane City v Cape Town City FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks' 2019 RWC pool draw
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 