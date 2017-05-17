Chiefs toothless in loss to Stars

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs were extremely poor in front of goal as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Platinum Stars in an Absa Premiership match at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Amakhosi offered very little in attack as they extended their winless run to five games while Stars gave themselves a chance of finishing in the top eight.

The home team controlled the flow of play early on and were the first to threaten in the tenth minute when Itumeleng Khune had to be at his best to turn a 25-yard free-kick from Gerald Phiri around the post.

In the 22nd minute there was nothing Khune could do when Solomon Mathe met a cross from Phiri and powerfully headed home from 12-yards out.

Chiefs saw more of the ball after that, but they were poor in the final third and could not create any significant openings in front of goal.

Some poor defending in the 44th minute allowed Stars to score their second goal when Tsepo Masilela failed to clear a goalmouth scramble which allowed Enocent Mkhabela to fire home from close range, 2-0.

Chiefs’ first real shot on goal came seven minutes into the second half when Siphiwe Tshabalala worked his way into the box, but curled his effort inches wide of the post.

In the 69th minute some more sloppy defending by Chiefs, and Willard Katsande in particular, saw Bongi Ntuli through on goal, but he fired into the side netting from 14-yards out.

Besides from that it was all Chiefs who dominated the possession and flow of play, but they could not find a way through the Stars defence.

In the end it was a rather comfortable win for Platinum Stars who moved up to tenth on the league table with 34 points, only two points outside of the top eight.

For Chiefs they are condemned to finish the season in fifth place unless things go their way in the final match of the season. Amakhosi are currently on 47 points, a point behind fourth place SuperSport United.