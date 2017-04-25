Chiefs stunned by CT City's last-gasp winner

William Twala's inclusion in the second half nearly paid off for Chiefs when his set piece into the box found Ramahlwe Mphahlele whose header brushed the roof the in the 55th minute



Chiefs continued to push forward and City finally succumbed in the 72nd minute when Molangoane tapped home a brilliant cross from Paez, 2-2.

The match looked to be heading for a stalemate until Moseamedi scored in injury time after heading home a well-placed cross, 3-2. The Mother City side remain placed at the top of the log table after 25 matches with 49 points. With 11 minutes to go the Soweto giants were all over their hosts and Tshabalala missed a glorious opportunity after he was set through by George Lebese. It was end to end stuff in the 57th minute as Robyn Johannes denied substitute Gustavo Paez after Walters was caught off his line - the defender cleared the danger on the goal line.