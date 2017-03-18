NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Chiefs stumble to Baroka draw

2017-03-18 22:30
Steve Komphela (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Mxolisi Kunene's late goal helped Baroka FC hold Kaizer Chiefs to a 2-2 draw in an Absa Premiership game played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night.

As a result Bakgaga stay 16th on the league standings, while Amakhosi also remain fourth on the table.

It took only six minutes for towering defender Erick Mathoho to put Chiefs into the lead with an easy tap in as the Baroka defence caught napping.

However, Sepana Letsoalo equalized with a left-footed finish four minutes later with new Baroka midfielder Letladi Madubanya grabbing an assist.

Amakhosi were awarded a chance to restore their lead on the stroke of half-time after Tsepo Masilela was fouled in the Baroka box.

Bernard Parker made no mistake from the spot-kick, firing past Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke to make it 2-1 to Chiefs heading into the half-time break.

The second-half was slightly dominated by Bakgaka, who attacked in numbers in search of the equalizing goal against league title chasing Amakhosi.

The likes of Maboke Matlakala and Mzwanele Mahashe had chances to level matters, but the Baroka duo failed to beat Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune.

But Mxolisi Kunene was the hero for Baroka as he made a good run in the 80th minute, before beating Khune to ensure that game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Read more on:    baroka  |  kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  polokwane  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bournemouth on the rise as Swansea slump

2017-03-18 21:44

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas cruise to victory at Basin Reserve As it happened: Lions 44-14 Reds Serfontein brace sinks plucky Sunwolves Maharaj sets 'impossible' win for SA Bulls' Bothma has date with citing committee
Francois Venter chats to Sport24 De Kock's aggression pays off for the Proteas Ackermann ponders move to England The story behind Palmer's umbrella logo Blitzboks hit with triple injury blow

Fixtures
19 March 2017
Highlands Park v Maritzburg United, Makhulong Stadium 15:30
01 April 2017
Golden Arrows v Highlands Park, Chatsworth Stadium 15:00
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Cape Town City FC v Chippa United, Cape Town Stadium 18:00
Free State Stars v Orlando Pirates, Goble Park 18:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Mamelodi Sundowns, FNB Stadium 20:15
Maritzburg United v Ajax Cape Town, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:15
02 April 2017
Wits v Platinum Stars, Bidvest Stadium 15:00
SuperSport United v Baroka FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 