Chiefs stumble to Baroka draw

Cape Town - Mxolisi Kunene's late goal helped Baroka FC hold Kaizer Chiefs to a 2-2 draw in an Absa Premiership game played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday night.

As a result Bakgaga stay 16th on the league standings, while Amakhosi also remain fourth on the table.

It took only six minutes for towering defender Erick Mathoho to put Chiefs into the lead with an easy tap in as the Baroka defence caught napping.

However, Sepana Letsoalo equalized with a left-footed finish four minutes later with new Baroka midfielder Letladi Madubanya grabbing an assist.

Amakhosi were awarded a chance to restore their lead on the stroke of half-time after Tsepo Masilela was fouled in the Baroka box.

Bernard Parker made no mistake from the spot-kick, firing past Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke to make it 2-1 to Chiefs heading into the half-time break.

The second-half was slightly dominated by Bakgaka, who attacked in numbers in search of the equalizing goal against league title chasing Amakhosi.

The likes of Maboke Matlakala and Mzwanele Mahashe had chances to level matters, but the Baroka duo failed to beat Chiefs keeper Itumeleng Khune.

But Mxolisi Kunene was the hero for Baroka as he made a good run in the 80th minute, before beating Khune to ensure that game ended in a 2-2 draw.