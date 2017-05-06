Chiefs still believe in title fight

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs forward Edmore Chirambadare believes his side are still in contention for the Premiership title, despite being eight points behind leaders Bidvest Wits.

The 25-year-old, who has become a regular for Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela despite not finding the back of the net in 17 league appearances, says that the title can only be decided on the final day.

The Zimbabwean told the club's official website: "We are aware of the talk about the league title race. People have the right to voice their opinion.

"It's not over until it's over. Our goal is to deliver the goods on the pitch until the last game of the season and then we will see where we stand."

It appears Chiefs could be boosted in their efforts as captain Itumeleng Khune has returned from a hip injury, while Brilliant Khuzwayo has resumed light training.