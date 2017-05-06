NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Chiefs still believe in title fight

2017-05-06 17:21
Steve Komphela (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs forward Edmore Chirambadare believes his side are still in contention for the Premiership title, despite being eight points behind leaders Bidvest Wits.

The 25-year-old, who has become a regular for Amakhosi coach Steve Komphela despite not finding the back of the net in 17 league appearances, says that the title can only be decided on the final day.

The Zimbabwean told the club's official website: "We are aware of the talk about the league title race. People have the right to voice their opinion.

"It's not over until it's over. Our goal is to deliver the goods on the pitch until the last game of the season and then we will see where we stand."

It appears Chiefs could be boosted in their efforts as captain Itumeleng Khune has returned from a hip injury, while Brilliant Khuzwayo has resumed light training.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tinkler pleased with CT City spirit

2017-05-06 17:18

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Lions maul meek Rebels Cheetahs implode to hand Highlanders victory Simbine stuns Gatlin in Diamond League opener Bok legend recovering after ‘massive heart attack’ LIVE: Bulls 3-31 Crusaders
Cheetahs implode to hand Highlanders victory Bolt sets sights on football career SA duo to join Jake White in Japan Djokovic splits with entire coaching team Gunners to have derby hangover?

Fixtures
Saturday, 06 May 2017
Polokwane City v SuperSport United, Peter Mokaba Stadium 18:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Golden Arrows, FNB Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 07 May 2017
Wits v Maritzburg United, Bidvest Stadium 15:00
Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Stadium 15:00
Platinum Stars v Highlands Park, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 15:00
Tuesday, 09 May 2017
SuperSport United v Cape Town City FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Lions and Sharks are SA's good news stories, says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 