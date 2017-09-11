Chiefs rocked by injury crisis

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs have announced that at least five key players are ruled out due to injury, with Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Tsepo Masilela amongst them.

Others that are unavailable include full-back Sibusiso Khumalo, young striker Emmanuel Letlotlo as well as central defender Teenage Radebe. Meanwhile, forward Ryan Moon and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune are set to return from injury and illness respectively.

Amakhosi's official website gave further details on the extent of the injury crisis hitting Steve Komphela's side, saying: "Sibusiso Khumalo has injured his knee ligament. Sbu got injured during training and is undergoing treatment. He will be sidelined for three weeks.

"Tsepo Masilela underwent surgery to remedy his ankle ligament. Tsepo is expected back for rehabilitation in three months' time. Tsepo got injured during the 2-1 loss to SuperSport United a fortnight ago.

"Teenage Radebe is in a rehabilitation process. While still in a moon-boot to protect his ankle, Teenage is expected back in full training in eight weeks' time.

"Ryan Moon has recovered from the knee injury. Moon was injured at the Bafana Bafana camp three weeks ago and is expected to resume full training this week.

"Itumeleng Khune has recovered from his chest infection. The skipper started full training last Friday and is raring to go.

"Emmanuel Letlotlo is progressing well after undergoing knee surgery in pre-season. Letlotlo will be monitored through the process of rehabilitation. Letlotlo is expected to return to training after four months.

"Ramahlwe Mphahlele returned from Bafana Bafana duty with a knee injury. Rama will undergo surgery on Monday and it's expected that the full-back will be out of action for approximately to four months."