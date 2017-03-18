NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Chiefs ready for 'dangerous' Baroka

2017-03-18 15:29
Steve Komphela (Gallo Images)
Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela believes his side will take nothing for granted ahead of Saturday's Premiership clash against struggling Baroka.

Bakgaga are in last place and are four points away from safety.

Meanwhile, the Glamour Boys are on a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions and will no doubt be favourites in the contest.

However, Komphela takes the view that Baroka will still offer a threat as teams often raise their game against Amakhosi.

He told the club's official website, "We have prepared well for the game. Every team always lift their game when facing Chiefs. They will be a different and dangerous side to play against come Saturday."

The encounter will take place at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. The action gets underway from 20:15 at the former 2010 World Cup venue.

