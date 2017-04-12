Chiefs down Celtic to climb to second

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs beat Bloemfontein Celtic 2-0 in an Absa Premiership match at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

As a result Amakhosi move to second spot on the league table, while Phunya Sele Sele move down to the 13th spot on the standings.

Phunya Sele Sele were under pressure in the opening stages of the encounter as Amakhosi searched for an early goal.

The visitors deservedly took lead in the 12th minute when Joseph Molangoane set up George Maluleka, who scored with a good finish to make it 1-0 to Chiefs.

The home side did put pressure Amakhosi in search of the equalizing goal, but they could not beat Itumeleng Khune in Chiefs goal.

The Amakhosi captain produced several good saves from Celtic's long range efforts to ensure that the first-half ended with Chiefs leading 1-0.

Lehlohonolo Seema, the Celtic coach, decided to make a change 10 minutes after the restart introducing Burundian striker Fiston Razak Abdul.

However, it was Chiefs' second-half substitute Gustavo Paez, who scored in the 68th minute to make it 2-0 to the visitors with the Celtic defence exposed.

Celtic winger Lyle Lakay forced Chiefs shot-stopper Khune into a good save in the 79th minute with an attempt from the left-hand side.

The visitors' defence contained Celtic in the remaining minutes of the game and Chiefs walked away 2-0 winners on the night.