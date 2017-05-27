Chiefs confirm Wits guard of honour

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that the club will form a guard of honour to pay tribute to PSL champions Bidvest Wits ahead of Saturday's league clash between the sides in Johannesburg.

It was unclear whether the Glamour Boys were going to recognise the Clever Boys with the traditional show of respect but Chiefs have since confirmed they will do so.

The Students have little to play for in this afternoon's game at FNB Stadium although Amakhosi could secure fourth spot if they were to beat Gavin Hunt's men.

Nonetheless, it has been confirmed that the home side will honour the visitors with a guard of honour.

The club's official website said: "The Glamour Boys will form a guard of honour for the Clever Boys before the game."

Saturday's action gets underway from 15:00 in Johannesburg with the rest of the league also completing their final match of the season at the same time.