NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Chiefs, City first to get back to work

2017-01-05 13:08
Steve Komphela (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs will be one of the teams to hit the training ground after a lengthy festive season break.

According to TimesLIVE, the Amakhosi squad will return to Naturena on Friday, January 6 for their first training session of the year.

Along with Chiefs, Cape Town City and Highlands Park will also get back to work with Eric Tinkler's players to have medical tests.

Highlands are set to have midseason camp in Cape Town over the weekend before returning to Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Wits and SuperSport United will get back to base on Monday, January 9 before heading to Nelspruit for a training camp.

Orlando Pirates will look to get back together next with Mamelodi Sundowns players returning to Chloorkop on January 18.

First set of PSL fixtures for 2017:

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Wits v Ajax Cape Town, Bidvest Stadium - 19:30

Cape Town City FC v Highlands Park, Cape Town Stadium - 19:30               

Kaizer Chiefs v Free State Stars, FNB Stadium - 19:30      

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Bloemfontein Celtic v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Molemela Stadium - 19:30           

SuperSport United v Golden Arrows, Lucas Moripe Stadium - 19:30         

Chippa United v Baroka FC, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium - 19:30              

Polokwane City v Maritzburg United, Peter Mokaba Stadium - 19:30    

Platinum Stars v Orlando Pirates, Royal Bafokeng Stadium - 19:30              

Read more on:    kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Depay too expensive claim Nice

14 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wayne Westner dies in hostage drama Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner Proteas close in on victory at Newlands Rossouw to join Abbott in SA exit? Rabada magic seals Proteas win
Proteas v Oz Test itinerary announced Hash’s 100th: celebration, plus scrutiny Rabada: It would be sad to see Abbott go Tributes flood in for 'troubled' Westner Rabada: Amla is not a robot

Fixtures
07 February 2017
Wits v Ajax Cape Town, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Highlands Park, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Kaizer Chiefs v Free State Stars, FNB Stadium 19:30
08 February 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Golden Arrows, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Baroka FC, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Maritzburg United, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Platinum Stars v Orlando Pirates, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
11 February 2017
Golden Arrows v Bloemfontein Celtic, Chatsworth Stadium 15:30
Ajax Cape Town v Cape Town City FC, Cape Town Stadium 20:15
Maritzburg United v Kaizer Chiefs, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 