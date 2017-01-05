Chiefs, City first to get back to work

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs will be one of the teams to hit the training ground after a lengthy festive season break.

According to TimesLIVE, the Amakhosi squad will return to Naturena on Friday, January 6 for their first training session of the year.

Along with Chiefs, Cape Town City and Highlands Park will also get back to work with Eric Tinkler's players to have medical tests.

Highlands are set to have midseason camp in Cape Town over the weekend before returning to Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, Wits and SuperSport United will get back to base on Monday, January 9 before heading to Nelspruit for a training camp.

Orlando Pirates will look to get back together next with Mamelodi Sundowns players returning to Chloorkop on January 18.

First set of PSL fixtures for 2017:

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Wits v Ajax Cape Town, Bidvest Stadium - 19:30

Cape Town City FC v Highlands Park, Cape Town Stadium - 19:30

Kaizer Chiefs v Free State Stars, FNB Stadium - 19:30

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Bloemfontein Celtic v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Molemela Stadium - 19:30

SuperSport United v Golden Arrows, Lucas Moripe Stadium - 19:30

Chippa United v Baroka FC, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium - 19:30

Polokwane City v Maritzburg United, Peter Mokaba Stadium - 19:30

Platinum Stars v Orlando Pirates, Royal Bafokeng Stadium - 19:30