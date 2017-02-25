Chiefs boast clean bill of health

Cape Town - Ahead of Kaizer Chiefs' clash with Ajax Cape Town on Saturday evening, the club have revealed that there are no notable injury concerns and that the entire squad is fully fit and ready for action.

After recording five wins in a row in the Premiership, confidence is high in the Glamour Boys' camp ahead of the encounter with an Urban Warriors side that are yet to win in 2017.



Chiefs are in a race with Bidvest Wits, SuperSport United, Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title and dropping points could prove costly in the final reckoning.



However, a plus point for Amakhosi is that the Naturena-based outfit have no injury concerns to worry about, and boast a full strength squad.



Head coach Steve Komphela told the club's official website: "We are happy to have Eric 'Tower' Mathoho back in the team. He missed last week's match against Highland Park due to suspension, although Daniel Cardoso came in and did well. However, it's deja vu this weekend with now Lorenzo Gordinho out on suspension. Otherwise, we have a clean bill of health from the medical room."



Saturday's match will take place at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town. The action will get underway from 20:15 in the Mother City.



