Chiefs battle to win over Chippa

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs battled to a 1-0 win over Chippa United in a PSL clash at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
The Chilli Boys came into the tie hoping
to claim a second win over Chiefs this season, but the loss sees them sitting at number 12 on the log
standings with 24 points from as many matches.
A late strike from substitute George
Lebese handed Steve Komphela's men the deserved three points as they avenged the 3-1 defeat they suffered in the first round.
The opening five minutes
saw Steve Komphela's men starting the contest on a high as they kept the
visitors under pressure.
Siphiwe Tshabalala showed his quality
on the left flank, beating his marker before putting a brilliant cross for
Ramahlwe Mphahlele, whose header missed the target in the 15th minute with
only goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi to beat.
In the 31st minute, George Maluleka
attempted to beat Akpeyi from long range with a well struck effort, but it went
inches wide of the right post.
Five minutes later, the Chilli Boys
fought hard to penetrate the hosts and skipper Thamsanqa Sangweni failed to
test keeper Itumeleng Khune as his effort went over the cross bar.
After great football from both sides
and on the stroke of half time, Gustavo Paez also came close, receiving a
cross from Edmore Chirambadare, yet the Venezuelan could not control his
acrobatic shot as it went wide.
Despite the attempts to break the
deadlock, it was 0-0 at half time.
10 minutes into the second stanza,
Mphahlele made a good run into Chippa's half and laid the ball for Tshabalala
in the box, but the midfielder's left-footed attempt sailed wide.
With 17 minutes to go, substitute
Lebese sold his opponent a dummy and picked up Paez, but still the forward
could not find his way past Akpeyi, who made a save.
Chiefs showed a sense of urgency and
with five minutes to go, and Lebese converted in the box with a powerful
left-footed shot following a clever pass from William Twala on the left flank.
Despite Dan Malesela's men resilience
to find an equaliser, Amakhosi controlled the proceedings as they marched on
with the full three points.
The victory elevates Chiefs to number
two on the log with 45 from 24 games, separated by goal difference from
leaders Cape Town City.