Chiefs, Arrows draw in Joburg

Johannesburg - Kaizer Chiefs drew 1-1 with Lamontville Golden Arrows in an Absa Premiership match at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

As a result Amakhosi remain fourth on the league standings, while Abafana Bes'thende move up to the ninth spot on the table.

The two teams created chances in the opening exchanges, but Arrows striker Lerato Lamola and Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka both missed their chances.

The best chance of the first half fell for Arrows forward Siphelele Magubane, who was denied by Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune in the 32nd minute.

Amakhosi nearly scored just before the half-time break when Hendrick Ekstein did well to set-up Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who fired a shot across the face of goal.

Nevertheless, the two sides were unable to find the back of the net in the first half and the score was 0-0 at the interval on a chilly night.

Chiefs began the second half brightly and Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede was forced to come off his line and gather the ball before the home side could pounce just after the restart.

In the 63rd minute, Ekstein decided to try his luck from range, but the diminutive midfielder's effort narrowly missed Gumede's goal-posts.

Amakhosi deservedly took the lead 14 minutes later when super-sub Ryan Moon chested the ball and brought it down, before scoring to make it 1-0 to Chiefs.

However, Arrows never lost hope after conceding with less than 15 minutes left on the clock as their coach Clinton Larsen urged them to push forward in numbers.

Knox Mutizwa was the man, who saved Arrows as the Zimbabwean striker scored in stoppage time to earn his side a 1-1 stalemate with Chiefs.