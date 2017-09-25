Chiefs allay Khune injury fears

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs fans can breathe a sigh of relief after news
that goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune won't be ruled out of action.
The South Africa international shot-stopper has been in fine
form this season with Amakhosi and was duly rewarded three consecutive man of
the match honours in the league this season.
However, in their latest encounter during the 0-0 draw with
Golden Arrows, Khune appeared to have injured himself during a challenge with
striker Knox Mutizwa.
"Khune fell heavily on his head," Dr Hashendra
Ramjee told the club's website. "He had a sore neck and a headache from
the clash. We took him to hospital where he was examined. Accordingly, he was
cleared of danger.
"Itu will undergo a series of checks and
rehabilitation,” Dr Ramjee added. “However, he should be ready for the next
match."