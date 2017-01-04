NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Celtic want Chiefs striker on loan

2017-01-04 08:24
Siphelele Mthembu (Supplied)
Siphelele Mthembu (Supplied)
Cape Town - Bloemfontein Celtic are looking to strengthen their striking department with adding Kaizer Chiefs forward Siphelele Mthembu to their roster.

According to KickOff, Punya Sele Sele attempted to sign Mthembu at the start of the 2016/17 campaign.

Celtic CEO, Khumbulani Konco, is keen on luring the striker to the Free State on loan deal as Mthembu is yet to feature for Amakhosi this season.

"We are talking to Chiefs," Konco said.

"We are interested to bring him in on loan."

Celtic and the rest of the Premiership teams have until midnight on January 31 to seal any transfer deals.

