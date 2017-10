Celtic player wanted by Swiss champions - report

Cape Town - Bloemfontein Celtic midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela has been linked with a move to Swiss Super League champions FC Basel.

Raphael Wicky's side are currently campaigning in the UEFA Champions League and are in the same group as Manchester United, CSKA Moscow and Benfica.

"FC Basel from Switzerland is monitoring Kabelo Mahlasela. There is interest in the player from them," an unnamed source told Soccer Laduma website.

The 26-year-old is in his second season of a second stint with Phunya Sele Sele, having previously also played in the National First Division for Royal Eagles and Roses United.

Mahlasela has started two league games this term and made a further two appearances off the bench, having featured in 15 league matches for Celtic during the 2016/17 campaign.