PSL

Celtic add to Wits' woes

2017-10-01 18:12
Roggert Nyundu (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - A solitary goal by Roggert Nyundu for Bloemfontein Celtic ensured they beat Bidvest Wits 1-0 in the Absa Premiership on Sunday at the Dr. Molemela Stadium.

The second 2017/18 victory for the hosts means they now occupy the seventh spot on the log standings with nine points from seven matches in their campaign.

Both camps exchanged ball retention in the heart of the field early on and both goalkeepers were not tested in the opening 10 minutes.

In the 15th minute it was Frank Mhango who had the first shot on goal, but his well-struck effort sailed over the Celtic crossbar.

Good football by the defending champions saw Reeve Frosler deliver a great cross for Amr Gamal in the 26th minute, but the latter's header went inches wide.

Despite their dominance, the Clever Boys could not trouble their hosts and squandered possession time and again with poor decision making in the final third.

There were no goals in the opening stanza.

Veselin Jelusic's men, though, would break the deadlock in the 76th minute when Nyundu scored at close range to finish off Hotto's cross from the left wing.

Wits looked to make a quick response in the 84th minute when Daylon Claasen set up fellow substitute Kobamelo Kodisang in the box, but the latter's effort was punched away by Tignyemb for a corner.

Celtic were under siege in the final minutes of the tie, but they defended well to hold on for the 1-0 win.

The third loss for the Clever Boys sees them languishing at 15th on the log table with only five points to date.

Read more on:    wits  |  bloemfontein celtic  |  psl  |  roggert nyundu  |  soccer
