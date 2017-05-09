Cape Town City hope to land Shabba and Tau

Cape Town - The scale of Cape Town City's ambition has been revealed with reports that the club are keen on snapping up Siphiwe Tshabalala and Percy Tau.

In their first season since acquiring the Mpumalanga Black Aces franchise, the Citizens have surprised fans and pundits alike.

With three games remaining of the season, City still have a slim chance of winning the Premiership title, although this will all but disappear should league leaders Bidvest Wits beat Free State Stars on Wednesday.

Cape Town City supremo John Comitis has revealed the scale of their ambition by claiming they are willing to break the bank to bring the Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs' players to the Mother City.

"I want to grow my team. I need Tau and Tshabalala to do that, and even if I have to break the bank, I have no problem with that," Comitis was quoted by Zulu newspaper Isolezwe.

"I will start negotiating with their teams at the end of the season."

Veteran Tshabalala has been rolling back the years for Soweto giants, and has been one of their best performers, while Sundowns starlet Tau has also impressed as the champions also look to chase down league leaders Wits.