Cape Town City bag vital win over FS Stars

Cape Town - Cape Town City defeated Free State Stars 1-0 in a PSL encounter at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

The win sees the Citizens climb to the second spot on the log standings, while Ea Lla Koto remain 14th on the table.

Both teams created chances in the early stages of the match - attacking each other without fear, with the first 20 minutes full of goal-mouth action.

However, City goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters and his counterpart, Thela Ngobeni did well to ensure that the game remained goalless with some good saves.

The Citizens and Ea Lla Koto continued to create more goal-scoring opportunities towards the half-time break, but they could not keep them on target.

The score was 0-0 at the half-time break following an action-packed first-half.

The deadlock was finally broken 17 minutes after the restart when the Citizens' early pressure in the second-half paid off.

It was Judas Moseamedi who put his name on the scoresheet with a lovely header which beat Ngobeni hands down to make it 1-0 to City.

Stars midfielder Thabo Maphakisa tried to level matters for his side with a shot from range a few minutes later, but Walters made a comfortable save.

Although, both teams launched attacks in the closing stages of the game, they could not score and ultimately, City emerged winners at home.

Teams:

Cape Town City

Walters, Johannes, Dove (Seedat 78'), Kobola, Mokeke, Ngoma, Nodada, Putsche, Koapeng (Jayiya 57'), Manyama, Mosemaedi.

FS Stars

Ngobeni, Mbhele, Teyise, Mashego, Maphakisa, Makhaula, Mahamutsa, Vilakazi, Masehe (Potsane 80'), Sekotlong, Dlamini.