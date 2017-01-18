Can Pirates afford Shakes Mashaba?

Cape Town - Former Orlando Pirates striker Bruce Ramokadi believes the Sowetan giants cannot afford the services of sacked Bafana Bafana coach, Shakes Mashaba.

Mashaba was given his marching orders last month after a lengthy court case following his suspension for insulting top football officials.

The verdict was reached as the South Africa Football Association pulled the trigger on the 66-year-old's fourth Bafana Bafana head coaching stint.

However, Mashaba is not going down without a fight as he filed a case with the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) against SAFA.

In recent weeks, several names have been linked to the vacancy at Orlando Pirates following Muhsin Ertugral's sudden resignation late last year.

Since then, club chairperson Irvin Duke has entrusted Augusto Palacios with the job at an interim basis.

Ramokadi wants the club to employ a much younger coach as he believes hiring Mashaba as head coach won't come cheap.

"I think Palacios is good for me as a physical trainer. He has coached me before, but I feel that he is better off a physical trainer than a head coach,” Ramokadi said.

"Yes, he (Mashaba) can coach Pirates. There’s a lot of good coaches, not only him, that have a big chance to coach Pirates.

“I am not too sure if they can afford to have Mashaba. He is a qualified coach and is very experienced than most of the other coaches in the country."