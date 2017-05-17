NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Bucs' top-eight hopes dwindle

2017-05-17 21:59
Happy Jele (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates were held to a goalless draw by Ajax Cape Town in their penultimate Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium.

Pirates dominated the majority of the first half with Ajax seemingly content to sit back and attack on the break.

Thabo Rakhale was lively for Bucs and had the first shot in anger on the volley on 11 minutes that flew wide of the target.

Riyaad Norodien got forward well a few minutes later but pulled his shot wide left of the Ajax goal.

Issa Sarr was the next player to shoot wide, from range, on 18 minutes while at the other end, Roderick Kabwe enjoyed a rare effort that he hit into the arms of Jackson Mabokgwane.

Norodien wanted a penalty on 20 minutes but the referee waved play-on with replays showing the Bucs winger had thrown himself to the ground without being fouled.

On 23 minutes, Oupa Manyisa was off target after a neat give-and-go between Tendai Ndoro and Thabo Matlaba.

Manyisa was again unable to find the target, on 24 minutes, following some more good build-up play as Neo Makua's weak shot from range moments later failed to test Mabokgwane.

Prince Nxumalo shot over after a good run forward down right flank from Erwin Isaacs as Ajax began to find their feet in the latter stages of the first half, while a Travis Graham shot was deflected over the Bucs goal five minutes into the second half by Happy Jele.

Roscoe Peterson volleyed over from close range on 54th minutes, as he connected to a corner from the right-hand side, before Matlaba fired a good shot wide on 59 minutes.

A Mark van Heerden pile-driver on the hour mark had Brandon Peterson scrambling as Ndiviwe Mdabuka shot over after being set up with time and space to pick his shot from the edge of the box, on 65 minutes.

Pirates continued to search for a winner, with Van Heerden forcing a good save from Peterson late on, as the match ultimately ended without a breakthrough for either side.

Read more on:    ajax cape town  |  orlando pirates  |  psl  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Celtic, Stars draw in Bloem

2017-05-17 21:48

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bok team: Instability reigns supreme Ex-Bok finds peace after career-ending injury Sonny Bill catches up with 'bro' Parnell Hey Allister, load the Boks with Lions! Carr: We're closing the gap on Kiwi sides
Leyds at 10 for Stormers, Senatla at wing Alexander: No SA team will be in wilderness Murray puzzled after early Rome exit SuperSport coy on Baxter's replacement WTA chief attacks Sharapova's French Open snub

Fixtures
Saturday, 27 May 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Baroka FC, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Wits, FNB Stadium 15:00
Free State Stars v Chippa United, Goble Park 15:00
Maritzburg United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:00
SuperSport United v Platinum Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 15:00
Highlands Park v Mamelodi Sundowns, Makhulong Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Orlando Pirates, Moses Mabhida Stadium 15:00
Polokwane City v Cape Town City FC, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks' 2019 RWC pool draw
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 