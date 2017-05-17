Bucs' top-eight hopes dwindle

Cape Town - Orlando Pirates were held to a goalless draw by Ajax Cape Town in their penultimate Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium.



Pirates dominated the majority of the first half with Ajax seemingly content to sit back and attack on the break.

Thabo Rakhale was lively for Bucs and had the first shot in anger on the volley on 11 minutes that flew wide of the target.

Riyaad Norodien got forward well a few minutes later but pulled his shot wide left of the Ajax goal.

Issa Sarr was the next player to shoot wide, from range, on 18 minutes while at the other end, Roderick Kabwe enjoyed a rare effort that he hit into the arms of Jackson Mabokgwane.

Norodien wanted a penalty on 20 minutes but the referee waved play-on with replays showing the Bucs winger had thrown himself to the ground without being fouled.

On 23 minutes, Oupa Manyisa was off target after a neat give-and-go between Tendai Ndoro and Thabo Matlaba.

Manyisa was again unable to find the target, on 24 minutes, following some more good build-up play as Neo Makua's weak shot from range moments later failed to test Mabokgwane.

Prince Nxumalo shot over after a good run forward down right flank from Erwin Isaacs as Ajax began to find their feet in the latter stages of the first half, while a Travis Graham shot was deflected over the Bucs goal five minutes into the second half by Happy Jele.

Roscoe Peterson volleyed over from close range on 54th minutes, as he connected to a corner from the right-hand side, before Matlaba fired a good shot wide on 59 minutes.

A Mark van Heerden pile-driver on the hour mark had Brandon Peterson scrambling as Ndiviwe Mdabuka shot over after being set up with time and space to pick his shot from the edge of the box, on 65 minutes.

Pirates continued to search for a winner, with Van Heerden forcing a good save from Peterson late on, as the match ultimately ended without a breakthrough for either side.