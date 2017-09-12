NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Bring the MTN8 final to Cape Town, says Comitis

2017-09-12 17:54
John Comitis (Gallo Images)
Tashreeq Vardien - Sport24

Cape Town - Cape Town City FC boss John Comitis wants a fair MTN8 final venue for their match against SuperSport United.

The Citizens secured their place in the cup final after claiming a 2-1 aggregate win over Bidvest Wits while Matsatsantsa overcame Maritzburg United in the semi-final.

With a date and venue not yet set, Comitis wants the PSL to treat the situation with care as both clubs are located at opposite ends on the South African map.

"One thing I have made very clear right from the outset is that if I get onto a flight to a stadium‚ SuperSport (United) better be getting onto a flight too‚ to get to the same stadium‚" Comitis said at a press conference held in Cape Town.

"I don't want to be in a situation where they took a two-hour bus ride, the day before the game, but we had to fly up on an eight hour trip from door to door.

"We have to compete on an equal footing. That’s my base that I’m working from."

Comitis even joked about the league bringing the cup final to Cape Town Stadium, who have not hosted a major football final since it was built.

"Usually they select two or three venues and ask us to give our preference‚" Comitis continued.

"I think if you want to get 35 to 40 000 thousand people‚ bring it to Cape Town!

"But we’ll have to ask SuperSport to concede to that one. You never know. It’s worth a shot. But I do believe you will get 35 to 40 000 people.

"It happened once before when Ajax Cape Town almost won the league (against Free State Stars in 2011) with one game to go. There were 34 000 people in the stadium."

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

