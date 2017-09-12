Bring the MTN8 final to Cape Town, says Comitis

Cape Town - Cape Town City FC boss John Comitis wants a fair
MTN8 final venue for their match against SuperSport United.
The Citizens secured their place in the cup final after
claiming a 2-1 aggregate win over Bidvest Wits while Matsatsantsa overcame Maritzburg
United in the semi-final.
With a date and venue not yet set, Comitis wants the PSL to
treat the situation with care as both clubs are located at opposite ends on the
South African map.
"One thing I have made very clear right from the outset
is that if I get onto a flight to a stadium‚ SuperSport (United) better be
getting onto a flight too‚ to get to the same stadium‚" Comitis said at a
press conference held in Cape Town.
"I don't want to be in a situation where they took a
two-hour bus ride, the day before the game, but we had to fly up on an eight
hour trip from door to door.
"We have to compete on an equal footing. That’s my base
that I’m working from."
Comitis even joked about the league bringing the cup final to
Cape Town Stadium, who have not hosted a major football final since it was
built.
"Usually they select two or three venues and ask us to
give our preference‚" Comitis continued.
"I think if you want to get
35 to 40 000 thousand people‚ bring it to Cape Town!
"But we’ll have to ask SuperSport to concede to that
one. You never know. It’s worth a shot. But I do believe you will get 35 to 40
000 people.
"It happened once before when Ajax Cape Town almost won
the league (against Free State Stars in 2011) with one game to go. There were
34 000 people in the stadium."