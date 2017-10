Brazilians cut Mashaba loose - report

Cape Town - Former Bafana Bafana winger Mzikayise Mashaba is reportedly a free agent after his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns was terminated.

The 28-year-old has been with the African champions since the 2013/14 season and won a host of silverware with the Pretoria team.

However, Mashaba has not featured at all for Sundowns this term, and according to goal.com website, his agent, Tim Sukazi, has confirmed the player's release and that he is waiting for his clearance before deciding on his next move.

Mashaba has made over 60 appearances for the Chloorkop side.