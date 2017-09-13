Brave Chiefs end City's unbeaten streak

Cape Town - A brave Kaizer Chiefs emerged 2-0 victors against previously unbeaten Cape Town City in a pulsating Premiership clash at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

It was City who came out of the blocks quickly and went close to a first-minute goal when good work from Teko Modise saw Ayanda Patosi played in down the insight right channel. The winger then sent a powerful cross which a diving Lorenzo Gordinho headed over his own bar.

Six minutes later the Citizens then went close again as good hold-up play by Lehlohonolo Majoro saw Modise played into space outside the box. After showing good skill, he bent a shot just over the bar from outside the box.

It was the last notable action from the veteran as moments later he went off with what appeared to be a muscle strain.

Chiefs' first real opening arrived in the 14th minute when Bhongolwethu Jayiya's deft cross from the right was controlled well by Siphiwe Tshabalala, who set up Philani Zulu for a first-time shot. However, the defender's effort went wide and fell for Kgotso Moleko, but he missed the target from inside 10 yards at the far post.

There were further half-chances for both teams but it was Amakhosi who again went close when Bhongolwethu Jayiya again popped up in the box after more good work from Tshabalala, but he hit the outside of the near post after cutting inside Vincent Kobola.

The opening goal arrived after the interval when a surging run and cross from Zulu on the left found Shabba, and he cut inside to send an unstoppable strike past Sage Stephens at his near post in the 47th minute.

An equaliser nearly arrived 10 minutes later when Sibusiso Masina burst into the box, but his driven effort was saved low down by Itumeleng Khune.

It was all City and soon after Patosi saw a free-kick outside the box deflect off the wall and go narrowly over with Khune beaten.

The Chiefs keeper would then deny Majoro with a good double save in the 61st minute. With the Citizens pouring forward, Chiefs caught them on the counter when George Maluleka found Wiseman Meyiwa, who finished with real composure in the 82nd minute.