NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Brave Chiefs end City's unbeaten streak

2017-09-13 21:52
Siphiwe Tshabalala (TEAMtalk)
Related Links

Cape Town - A brave Kaizer Chiefs emerged 2-0 victors against previously unbeaten Cape Town City in a pulsating Premiership clash at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

It was City who came out of the blocks quickly and went close to a first-minute goal when good work from Teko Modise saw Ayanda Patosi played in down the insight right channel. The winger then sent a powerful cross which a diving Lorenzo Gordinho headed over his own bar.

Six minutes later the Citizens then went close again as good hold-up play by Lehlohonolo Majoro saw Modise played into space outside the box. After showing good skill, he bent a shot just over the bar from outside the box.

It was the last notable action from the veteran as moments later he went off with what appeared to be a muscle strain.

Chiefs' first real opening arrived in the 14th minute when Bhongolwethu Jayiya's deft cross from the right was controlled well by Siphiwe Tshabalala, who set up Philani Zulu for a first-time shot. However, the defender's effort went wide and fell for Kgotso Moleko, but he missed the target from inside 10 yards at the far post.

There were further half-chances for both teams but it was Amakhosi who again went close when Bhongolwethu Jayiya again popped up in the box after more good work from Tshabalala, but he hit the outside of the near post after cutting inside Vincent Kobola.

The opening goal arrived after the interval when a surging run and cross from Zulu on the left found Shabba, and he cut inside to send an unstoppable strike past Sage Stephens at his near post in the 47th minute.

An equaliser nearly arrived 10 minutes later when Sibusiso Masina burst into the box, but his driven effort was saved low down by Itumeleng Khune.

It was all City and soon after Patosi saw a free-kick outside the box deflect off the wall and go narrowly over with Khune beaten.

The Chiefs keeper would then deny Majoro with a good double save in the 61st minute. With the Citizens pouring forward, Chiefs caught them on the counter when George Maluleka found Wiseman Meyiwa, who finished with real composure in the 82nd minute.

Read more on:    cape town city  |  kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wunderkind, 12, nets twice in Germany U-16 win

25 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Folau sparks backlash for same-sex marriage stance WP 'warn' fans trying to sell Bok tickets Boks to face England 4 times in 2018 All Black lock has high praise for Etzebeth Brussow linked with English club
Boks' recent record v All Blacks is pretty bleak! Boks to face England 4 times in 2018 Kings, Cheetahs to share knowledge in PRO14 Stellenbosch 'Kings' unveiled by Zinta SA Davis Cup squad in peak condition

Fixtures
Friday, 15 September 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Polokwane City, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
Baroka FC v Free State Stars, Peter Mokaba Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Wits, FNB Stadium 18:00
Platinum Stars v Chippa United, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 20:15
Sunday, 17 September 2017
Golden Arrows v AmaZulu FC, Princess Magogo Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 