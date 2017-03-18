NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Billiat, Onyango out for 'Downs

2017-03-18 15:23
Denis Onyango (Supplied)
Cape Town - Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that the club will be without the injured Khama Billiat and Denis Onyango for Saturday's CAF Champions League second leg first round tie with KCCA.

The Brazilians hold a slender 2-1 advantage from the first leg although the Garbage Collectors have the benefit of an away goal to perhaps spur them on in the second leg.

In addition, the absence of the ever reliable Onyango and the prolific Billiat could also give the side belief that they may be able to produce an upset over the reigning African champions.

A possible further advantage is that the turf at the Phillip Omondi Stadium in Uganda is artificial and this is sometimes a difficulty for teams unaccustomed to playing on it.

Meanwhile, Downs' official website confirmed the absence of the two stars, saying, "Sundowns have shown grit in away games before and will be aiming to do the same. They will still be without talisman Khama Billiat and number one goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who are out injured."

