NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Benni’s tough lesson

2017-09-17 06:30
Benni McCarthy (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Timothy Molobi

-

Johannesburg - From one Soweto giant to another – Cape Town City will look to avenge their first loss of the season to a Sowetan club when they play against another Soweto side on Tuesday.

City travel to Orlando Pirates after their maiden league defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, hoping to bounce back immediately.

But coach Benni McCarthy must regret messing with the winning team after he changed his side that eventually went down to Amakhosi on Wednesday.

McCarthy showed his lack of coaching experience when he made six changes to the team that had knocked Bidvest Wits out of the MTN8 at the weekend – and he paid dearly with three points.

But he will learn from these kinds of decisions because they often backfire – as they did when they lost 2-0 to Chiefs.McCarthy will face the side he last played for before hanging up his boots in 2013.

He was overlooked for the Bucs’ coaching position when it was vacant, so he will have a few things to prove.

He has already won the hearts of many supporters after leading City to the final of the MTN8, where he will face Eric Tinkler’s SuperSport United.

He was guilty of making wholesale changes to his side when they went down to Chiefs this week, but he will most likely restore most of the players who have been doing well for him – notably goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters and defender Taariq Fielies, who missed the Chiefs game.

Pirates, who have won their two home matches, will be looking to stretch their home record.

After their narrow 1-0 win over Ajax Cape Town, coach Milutin Sredojevic has emphasised the importance of killing off matches, and will be looking for a better response this time around.

Today’s only fixture will see KwaZulu-Natal sides Golden Arrows and AmaZulu fight for the province’s supremacy in the local derby at Princess Magogo Stadium.

Arrows are fresh from a morale-boosting victory over defending champions Bidvest Wits and will be hoping to continue from where they left off on Wednesday.

Usuthu, on the other hand, who are from another KwaZulu-Natal derby against Maritzburg, are still trying to navigate their way in the Premiership after a win, a draw and a loss so far. They need to be ruthless in front of the posts, having scored only two goals in three matches.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Statistics don’t lie: locals are masters

2017-09-17 06:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: All Blacks 57-0 Springboks Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks Bumbling Boks suffer worst Test defeat - ever! Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age Coetzee: I won't say it was a horror movie, but ...
WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14? Pierre Spies chats to Sport24

Fixtures
Sunday, 17 September 2017
Golden Arrows v AmaZulu FC, Princess Magogo Stadium 15:00
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
Orlando Pirates v Cape Town City FC, FNB Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Chippa United, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Free State Stars, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 20 September 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Baroka FC, Free State Stadium 19:30
Maritzburg United v Kaizer Chiefs, Harry Gwala Stadium 19:30
AmaZulu FC v Wits, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
Platinum Stars v Golden Arrows, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 