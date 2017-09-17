Benni’s tough lesson

Johannesburg - From one Soweto giant to another – Cape Town City will look to avenge their first loss of the season to a Sowetan club when they play against another Soweto side on Tuesday.

City travel to Orlando Pirates after their maiden league defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, hoping to bounce back immediately.

But coach Benni McCarthy must regret messing with the winning team after he changed his side that eventually went down to Amakhosi on Wednesday.

McCarthy showed his lack of coaching experience when he made six changes to the team that had knocked Bidvest Wits out of the MTN8 at the weekend – and he paid dearly with three points.

But he will learn from these kinds of decisions because they often backfire – as they did when they lost 2-0 to Chiefs.McCarthy will face the side he last played for before hanging up his boots in 2013.

He was overlooked for the Bucs’ coaching position when it was vacant, so he will have a few things to prove.

He has already won the hearts of many supporters after leading City to the final of the MTN8, where he will face Eric Tinkler’s SuperSport United.

He was guilty of making wholesale changes to his side when they went down to Chiefs this week, but he will most likely restore most of the players who have been doing well for him – notably goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters and defender Taariq Fielies, who missed the Chiefs game.

Pirates, who have won their two home matches, will be looking to stretch their home record.

After their narrow 1-0 win over Ajax Cape Town, coach Milutin Sredojevic has emphasised the importance of killing off matches, and will be looking for a better response this time around.

Today’s only fixture will see KwaZulu-Natal sides Golden Arrows and AmaZulu fight for the province’s supremacy in the local derby at Princess Magogo Stadium.

Arrows are fresh from a morale-boosting victory over defending champions Bidvest Wits and will be hoping to continue from where they left off on Wednesday.

Usuthu, on the other hand, who are from another KwaZulu-Natal derby against Maritzburg, are still trying to navigate their way in the Premiership after a win, a draw and a loss so far. They need to be ruthless in front of the posts, having scored only two goals in three matches.