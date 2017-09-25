NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Benni: Walters' Bucs error not to do with axing

2017-09-25 16:58
Shu-Aib Walters (Gallo)
Cape Town - Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says he did not drop experienced goalkeeper Shu-Aib Walters for a recent game due to a horrendous error he made against Orlando Pirates.

The 35-year-old keeper made the howler against the Sea Robbers when he tried to come out and claim a cross in the 82nd minute, but missed the ball and left Thabo Qalinge with an easy finish.

The Citizens went down 1-0 in that Premiership contest in a game which was largely devoid of clear openings for either outfit, and subsequently Walters was dropped from the match day squad for the 1-0 victory over Polokwane City. Sage Stephens played with Tatenda Mkuruva his deputy.

Nonetheless, McCarthy says he is rotating his keepers as he looks to discover his best starting number one. He told reporters, "We will see how this week's training goes and how the goalkeepers fair because for me, like I said, they have to keep each other on their toes and they have to compete for places.

"Yeah, Shu-Aib is the most experienced goalkeeper and just because of last week's mistake against Pirates, it hasn't cost him his place, I was always going to rotate the goalkeepers and give Sage another opportunity and unfortunately for Shuaib it came on the back of him making a mistake against Pirates."

Juventus president banned for 1 year over ticket sales

2017-09-25 16:25

