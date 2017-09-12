Benni unconcerned with Chiefs, focus 'more on us'

Cape Town - Cape Town City FC head coach Benni McCarthy is not concerned by Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the teams' Absa Premiership encounter on Wednesday.

The Steve Komphela-coached Chiefs side have only played three competitive games compared to City’s five this season after being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the MTN8 against SuperSport United.

Meanwhile, the Citizens have overcome league and MTN8 champions Bidvest Wits on three occasions in the opening weeks of the season (twice in the MTN8 and once in the league) which has seen them secure a place in the cup final against Matsatsantsa.

After a two-week international break, the Absa Premiership returns to action with Amakhosi visiting Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

In a press conference held in Cape Town, McCarthy said they will need to adjust the way they play against the Glamour Boys.

“They know (PSL clubs); we focus more on us,” said the 39-year-old.

“We strip teams down and look at their strengths, their weaknesses... obviously they’ve only played two (league) games this season, so there is not a lot that we can analyse about them.

“But yeah, they are Kaizer Chiefs and everybody knows they play fantastic football.

“They (Chiefs) are comfortable on the ball and we are going to have to change the way we played against Wits.

“Chiefs are not a direct football league team, they like to knock the ball around so we’re going to set up to compete against that, but then also use our strengths.

“Over these couple of games (we found that) we have a knack for set pieces, so we need to concentrate a lot on working and scoring goals from our set pieces because you do get a lot of set pieces in games.”

Kick-off is at 19:30.