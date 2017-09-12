NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Benni unconcerned with Chiefs, focus 'more on us'

2017-09-12 14:54
Benni McCarthy (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Tashreeq Vardien - Sport24

Cape Town - Cape Town City FC head coach Benni McCarthy is not concerned by Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the teams' Absa Premiership encounter on Wednesday.

READ: City and Cape Town Stadium come to agreement

The Steve Komphela-coached Chiefs side have only played three competitive games compared to City’s five this season after being knocked out in the quarter-finals of the MTN8 against SuperSport United.

Meanwhile, the Citizens have overcome league and MTN8 champions Bidvest Wits on three occasions in the opening weeks of the season (twice in the MTN8 and once in the league) which has seen them secure a place in the cup final against Matsatsantsa.

After a two-week international break, the Absa Premiership returns to action with Amakhosi visiting Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.

In a press conference held in Cape Town, McCarthy said they will need to adjust the way they play against the Glamour Boys.   

“They know (PSL clubs); we focus more on us,” said the 39-year-old.

“We strip teams down and look at their strengths, their weaknesses... obviously they’ve only played two (league) games this season, so there is not a lot that we can analyse about them.

“But yeah, they are Kaizer Chiefs and everybody knows they play fantastic football.

“They (Chiefs) are comfortable on the ball and we are going to have to change the way we played against Wits.

“Chiefs are not a direct football league team, they like to knock the ball around so we’re going to set up to compete against that, but then also use our strengths.

“Over these couple of games (we found that) we have a knack for set pieces, so we need to concentrate a lot on working and scoring goals from our set pieces because you do get a lot of set pieces in games.”

Kick-off is at 19:30.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Utd clash chance to restore confidence, says Keane

2017-09-12 14:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
CONFIRMED: Lambie says goodbye to SA Bok blow as Jaco Kriel returns home Catrakilis suffers broken bone in throat Boks could tackle All Blacks without Kriel Boks v All Blacks at Newlands SOLD OUT!
5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks All Blacks in Albany 'must-win' for Boks GALLERY: Anderson's history-making US Open journey Bok draw underwhelming or a sign of progress? WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Tuesday, 12 September 2017
AmaZulu FC v Maritzburg United, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Platinum Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Baroka FC, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Ajax Cape Town, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 13 September 2017
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Friday, 15 September 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Polokwane City, Cape Town Stadium 20:00
Maritzburg United v Orlando Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 