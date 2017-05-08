Baxter: Mokoena has a huge future

Cape Town - SuperSport United boss Stuart Baxter was full of praise for young midfielder Teboho Mokoena following his man of the match display against Polokwane City.

Matsatsansa edged Rise and Shine 3-2 in the five-goal thriller at the Pietersburg Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday evening after goals from Morgan Gould, Jeremey Brockie and Thuso Phala.

However, the South Africa youth international midfielder played an integral part in attack and defence with a tireless display when the home side came from a goal down on two occasions through Tshepho Tema and Vuzi Mngomezulu.

"I think he (Mokoena) was brilliant in the first 25 minutes. I think he's got a lot to learn, but during the time where we had to fight, he fought as well," Baxter told reporters.

"He put his foot in and he challenged, he defended properly. So, he showed a bit of character as well and then he came onto a game again when we were passing it better.

"He got onto the ball, and was interested in the ball. So, I think Teboho has every possibility of being a very useful player for South African football in the future. He has got to be brought on nicely.

"So, I don't want to pamper him too much."

Baxter is in his final season in charge of the Pretoria outfit after he accepted the offer from the South Africa Football Association to mentor Bafana Bafana.

United take on Cape Town City in their next Premiership clash on Tuesday, May 9 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Kick off is at 19:30.