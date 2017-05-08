NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Baxter: Mokoena has a huge future

2017-05-08 15:45
Teboho Mokoena (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - SuperSport United boss Stuart Baxter was full of praise for young midfielder Teboho Mokoena following his man of the match display against Polokwane City.

Matsatsansa edged Rise and Shine 3-2 in the five-goal thriller at the Pietersburg Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday evening after goals from Morgan Gould, Jeremey Brockie and Thuso Phala.

However, the South Africa youth international midfielder played an integral part in attack and defence with a tireless display when the home side came from a goal down on two occasions through Tshepho Tema and Vuzi Mngomezulu.

"I think he (Mokoena) was brilliant in the first 25 minutes. I think he's got a lot to learn, but during the time where we had to fight, he fought as well," Baxter told reporters.

"He put his foot in and he challenged, he defended properly. So, he showed a bit of character as well and then he came onto a game again when we were passing it better.

"He got onto the ball, and was interested in the ball. So, I think Teboho has every possibility of being a very useful player for South African football in the future. He has got to be brought on nicely.

"So, I don't want to pamper him too much."

Baxter is in his final season in charge of the Pretoria outfit after he accepted the offer from the South Africa Football Association to mentor Bafana Bafana.

United take on Cape Town City in their next Premiership clash on Tuesday, May 9 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Kick off is at 19:30.

Read more on:    supersport united  |  psl  |  stuart baxter  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Who will claim the PSL's Golden Boot?

2017-05-08 12:15

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Strauss 'devastated' to see fans leaving Loftus 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 11 Mallett: Bulls were appalling, directionless English club signs Lions, Bok No 9 Newlands to lose All Blacks Test?
Bookies starting to believe in the Lions 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 11 Baxter not shy ahead of 2nd Bafana stint Bulls almost gave Frik a second heart attack! Trump congratulates Daly on Champions Tour win

Fixtures
Tuesday, 09 May 2017
SuperSport United v Cape Town City FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 10 May 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Orlando Pirates, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
Free State Stars v Wits, Goble Park 19:30
Maritzburg United v Platinum Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium 19:30
Mamelodi Sundowns v Baroka FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Saturday, 13 May 2017
Golden Arrows v Baroka FC, Princess Magogo Stadium 15:00
Polokwane City v Kaizer Chiefs, Peter Mokaba Stadium 18:00
Ajax Cape Town v Bloemfontein Celtic, Cape Town Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Lions and Sharks are SA's good news stories, says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 