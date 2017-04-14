NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Baxter: I have lost by five twice in my career

2017-04-14 09:46
Stuart Baxter (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter admits Mamelodi Sundowns were the better side in their Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Themba Zwane, Mzikayise Mashaba, Khama Billiat and Clayton Daniel (own goal) were all on target for the Brazilians as Baxter’s charges were crushed 5-0.

The defeat changed the shape of the league table as United move down to fifth place with 37-points but have a game in hand.

“If you turn the ball over to a quality team like we did tonight, they are going to punish you," Baxter said as quoted by KickOff website.

“I have lost by five twice in my career - once to Barcelona and once tonight.

“All I can say to Pitso (Mosimane) is well done, it was a different class.”

Baxter expects his charges to rise to the challenge and “show character” in their next fixture which is against Barrack Young Controllers in a CAF Confederation Cup encounter.

“It’s easy to say, ‘let’s just move on’, but you can’t. Because this has to hurt,” Baxter said. 

“The response to this had got to be to stand up and show character. Show discipline, desire, belief in your own and the team’s ability.

“That bounce back has got to be a considerable one.”

Kick off is at 18:00 on Sunday, April 16.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pitso: We broke the ice

2017-04-14 09:14

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams Younger Du Toit set for Super Rugby debut PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub As it happened: Sundowns 5-0 SuperSport KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Fixtures
14 April 2017
Maritzburg United v Baroka FC, Harry Gwala Stadium 15:00
15 April 2017
Golden Arrows v Ajax Cape Town, Chatsworth Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Chippa United, Mbombela Stadium 18:00
Highlands Park v Orlando Pirates, Makhulong Stadium 20:15
16 April 2017
Free State Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, James Motlatsi Stadium 15:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 