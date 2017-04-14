Baxter: I have lost by five twice in my career

Cape Town - SuperSport United coach Stuart Baxter admits Mamelodi Sundowns were the better side in their Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Themba Zwane, Mzikayise Mashaba, Khama Billiat and Clayton Daniel (own goal) were all on target for the Brazilians as Baxter’s charges were crushed 5-0.

The defeat changed the shape of the league table as United move down to fifth place with 37-points but have a game in hand.

“If you turn the ball over to a quality team like we did tonight, they are going to punish you," Baxter said as quoted by KickOff website.

“I have lost by five twice in my career - once to Barcelona and once tonight.

“All I can say to Pitso (Mosimane) is well done, it was a different class.”

Baxter expects his charges to rise to the challenge and “show character” in their next fixture which is against Barrack Young Controllers in a CAF Confederation Cup encounter.

“It’s easy to say, ‘let’s just move on’, but you can’t. Because this has to hurt,” Baxter said.

“The response to this had got to be to stand up and show character. Show discipline, desire, belief in your own and the team’s ability.

“That bounce back has got to be a considerable one.”

Kick off is at 18:00 on Sunday, April 16.