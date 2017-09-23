NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Baroka, Ajax draw in four-goal thriller

2017-09-23 17:39
Rodrick Kabwe (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Baroka FC and Ajax Cape Town shared the spoils during a four-goal thriller in Saturday's PSL clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The action exploded into life from the first whistle when Rodrick Kabwe smashed an unstoppable strike past Virgil Vries in the second minute to hand the visitors an early lead.

Bakgaga hit back soon afterwards as a penalty was awarded for what appeared to be a questionable handball in the box, with Richard Matloga dispatching the kick beyond Brandon Peterson in the 12th minute.

There were few further chances in the first stanza and both outfits went into the break at 1-1.

After the interval, the Urban Warriors once more took the advantage when Tashreeq Morris fired home in the 50th minute.

However, Stanley Menzo's men were unable to protect their lead for a long period of time as substitute Lewis Macha bagged his first Premiership goal for the club with a header in the 57th minute.

As in the first period, it was a second stanza of few real chances although Mpho Kgaswane did flash a strike just wide of the target in the 63rd minute. Ajax had a half chance in the closing stages but lacked the necessary composure to convert.  

Read more on:    baroka fc  |  ajax cape town  |  psl  |  soccer
SuperSport reach Confederation Cup semis

38 minutes ago

