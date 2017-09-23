NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Arrows top PSL after draw with Chiefs

2017-09-23 22:33
Chiefs v Arrows (Gallo Images)
Soweto - There was plenty of action but no goals as Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows settled for a 0-0 PSL draw at the FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

After both teams had played some good flowing football early on it was Chiefs who had the first proper opening of the game when a superbly-worked move ended with Siphiwe Tshabalala crossing for Gustavo Paez, but he volleyed just wide at the back post on 15 minutes.

Paez was also close to scoring just after the half-hour mark, but his cross-cum-shot from the right was brilliantly and bravely tipped over by Arrows ‘keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede.

Amakhosi continued to threaten and Tshabalala was inches away from clipping in a free kick in first half added time.

The Soweto side continued to enjoy openings on goal after the restart, but couldn't convert as William Twala missed with snap shot from close range in the 51st minute, before Abafana bes'Thende defender Siyabonga Dube made a brilliant tackle to stop Paez scoring just before the hour mark.

Proceedings remained tight, the match absorbing, and it was Chiefs who had the next chance in the 76th minute, but Tshabalala's header went straight at Gumede.

Arrows substitute Wayde Jooste made a big impact off the bench late on when he had a shot blocked in the box before a brilliant diving save from Itumeleng Khune kept out his stinging 35-yard effort.

There was another opportunity for the Durban side, inside added time, when Knox Mutizwa went through on goal, but Khune did very well to make the challenge outside of his box in what proved to be the final major action of the night.

There was a major concern however for Chiefs coach Steve Komphela after Khune was stretchered off after having taken a knock to either his head or neck while tackling Mutizwa.

The draw was enough for Arrows to go to the top of the standings, while Chiefs are in fourth position.

