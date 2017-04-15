Arrows, Ajax share the spoils

Durban - Ajax Cape Town came up against a determined Nkosingiphile Gumede in the Golden Arrows goal as Stanley Menzo's men were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Saturday afternoon.

Eager to record back-to-back PSL wins for the first time this year, the Urban Warriors came out flying and had the ball in the back of the net as early as the sixth minute.

Mark Mayambela looked to have scored a clear goal, but the linesman's flag was raised for offside - a contentious decision with replays suggesting otherwise.

Arrows, though, were ready to ride the crest of the wave and hit the front with 13 minutes on the clock - Nkanyiso Mngwengwe on hand to hammer home from close range after Jody February failed to catch the ball from a corner-kick.

The Urban Warriors continued to boss proceedings, but were finding in difficult to beat a determined Gumede - the goal-minder on hand to deny Mayambela and Thasbo Mosadi before the break.

Playing with the wind at their backs in the second stanza, the visitors looked even more dangerous in attack with Roscoe Pietersen and Mosadi going close in quick succession.

With the burly Nathan Paulse and Nxumalo in attack, it would prove only a matter of time for the Urban Warriors with the latter finally leveling matters in the 77th minute with the KwaZulu-Natal born attacker nodding in at the far post from a Mosadi corner-kick.

Ajax Cape Town pressed forward in search of the winner, but were unable to find a second as they had to settle for a point; moving up to 10th in the process. Abafana Bes'thende remain sixth.