AmaZulu, Dikwena share spoils

Umlazi - AmaZulu consolidated their position in the PSL top eight and denied Platinum Stars a first win of the season by coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday night.

The men from Rustenburg went ahead with the first real chance that came their way. A cross from Bongi Ntuli on the left was miss-cleared by Thapelo Nyongo into the body of Sesinyi, who reacted quickly by wrapping his foot around the loose ball and lashing into the top corner.

Sibongakonke Mbatha had a chance to double the lead 10 minutes later when he cut inside from the left and arrowed towards goal, before unleashing a skidding low shot that forced a diving stop to his right by goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.

In stoppage time, Sesinyi had a second chance after he was played into space on the right, but his effort was tame this time and straight to Mbatha.

In the 61st minute, Manzini won a penalty when his strike came off the arm of Willem Mwedihanga, with the striker stepping up to power in from the spot.

As the clock ticked along, Mhlengi Cele saw his header cleared on the line by a Stars defender, before dragging an attempt across the face of goal of making gains down the left.

At the other end, Siyabonga Zulu curled a free-kick just over the top as the match headed into the final 20 minutes.

In the closing minutes, Samuel Darpoh fired powerfully but straight at Mbongeni Mzimela and Boysen Mbatha headed wide as Stars held on.

