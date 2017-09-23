NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

AmaZulu, Dikwena share spoils

2017-09-23 23:09
AmaZulu v Platinum Stars (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Umlazi - AmaZulu consolidated their position in the PSL top eight and denied Platinum Stars a first win of the season by coming from behind to earn a 1-1 draw at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday night.

The men from Rustenburg went ahead with the first real chance that came their way. A cross from Bongi Ntuli on the left was miss-cleared by Thapelo Nyongo into the body of Sesinyi, who reacted quickly by wrapping his foot around the loose ball and lashing into the top corner.

Sibongakonke Mbatha had a chance to double the lead 10 minutes later when he cut inside from the left and arrowed towards goal, before unleashing a skidding low shot that forced a diving stop to his right by goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.

In stoppage time, Sesinyi had a second chance after he was played into space on the right, but his effort was tame this time and straight to Mbatha.

In the 61st minute, Manzini won a penalty when his strike came off the arm of Willem Mwedihanga, with the striker stepping up to power in from the spot.

As the clock ticked along, Mhlengi Cele saw his header cleared on the line by a Stars defender, before dragging an attempt across the face of goal of making gains down the left.

At the other end, Siyabonga Zulu curled a free-kick just over the top as the match headed into the final 20 minutes.

In the closing minutes, Samuel Darpoh fired powerfully but straight at Mbongeni Mzimela and Boysen Mbatha headed wide as Stars held on.

Read more on:    amazulu  |  platinum stars  |  psl  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mourinho sent to stands in United victory

2017-09-23 19:25

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wallabies eyeing rare win in SA Cheetahs claim valuable Leinster scalp Ex-Bok: Players of colour treated unfairly PSL referee in spotlight after howler Sharks sink Bulls at wet Kings Park
Kings' PRO14 nightmare continues WRAP: PRO14 - Week 4 WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 11 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Sunday, 24 September 2017
Chippa United v Bloemfontein Celtic, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 15:00
Friday, 29 September 2017
Maritzburg United v Free State Stars, Harry Gwala Stadium 20:00
Saturday, 30 September 2017
Ajax Cape Town v Cape Town City FC, Cape Town Stadium 15:00
Golden Arrows v Chippa United, Princess Magogo Stadium 15:00
Kaizer Chiefs v Baroka FC, Moses Mabhida Stadium 18:00
SuperSport United v AmaZulu FC, Lucas Moripe Stadium 20:15
Polokwane City v Orlando Pirates, Peter Mokaba Stadium 20:15
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 