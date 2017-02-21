NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Ajax v Chiefs may not happen

2017-02-21 13:55
Ari Efstathiou (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Ajax Cape Town CEO Ari Efstathiou confirmed that their Absa Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs may be postponed. 

The Urban Warriors are scheduled to play Amakhosi on Saturday, February 25 but due to Cape Town Stadium being occupied the match was set to be played in Durban at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Athlone Stadium was considered and still is but safety and security issues has been brought up by Ajax management.

At a press conference, Efstathiou revealed that there will be a meeting on Wednesday morning to finalise whether the match will proceed.

"Firstly: Every team wants to play at home. Moving the match to Durban would not be of financial gain. It would cost us more," Efstathiou said, as quoted from the club's official Twitter account.

"The issue with Athlone Stadium is that we averaged 35 000 fans for our games vs Kaizer Chiefs in past few seasons.

"Playing at Athlone, we can only issue 17500 tickets, 3000 complimentary. Take into consideration that it is at the end of the month.

"Kaizer Chiefs are top of the log. Following various priority meetings it has been deemed unsafe to play Athlone.

"If the PSL and Stakeholders give us the go ahead, the match will be played at Athlone Stadium this Saturday.

"There will be a priority meeting held at 10am on Wednesday, if stakeholders say 'good to go' game will be played at Athlone.

"At this stage we can't say if the game will go ahead this Saturday.

"As a result of our delay to give Moses Mabhida an answer, we have lost our booking to play the game in Durban this Saturday.

"Due to the rugby and the Ultra Music Festival, SAPS can only supply 60 personal for outside the stadium, 400 security inside.

"We have been in contact with both the Chairman and CEO of the PSL.

"It is very difficult for us to give a comment at this moment. We can't give you an answer until we have something in writing. A positive response tomorrow, we will start selling tickets on Wednesday."

