Ajax strike late to sink Chippa

Cape Town - Ajax Cape Town moved up to eighth place on the PSL log following a 1-0 win over Chippa United at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday afternoon.

Thabo Mosadi scored the only goal of the game as the Chilli Boys' relegation fears deepen.

The Urban Warriors made their intentions clear from the onset with Prince Nxumalo forcing Daniel Akpeyi into a good save in the eighth minute.

The hosts would have their chances with Lerato Manzine guilty of guiding his shot straight at Brandon Petersen, with the goal at his mercy.

Akpeyi would end the busier of the goal-minders, though, with the burly Nigerian quick off his line to deny Thabo Mosadi before tipping Roscoe Pietersen's rocket over the crossbar in the 40th minute.

It was goalless at the break.

Chippa improved following the interval and Petersen had to be at his brilliant best in the 55th minute to deny Manzine from close range.

He further underlined why Stanley Menzo drafted him back into the starting 11 three minutes later, diving to his right to keep out Phetolo Sekome's free-kick.

The Urban Warriors finally took the lead in the 79th minute as Mosadi pounced on a defensive mistake before guiding the ball into the back of the net.

Ajax Cape Town showed great resilience to keep the Eastern Cape side from leveling matters as they move up to eighth.