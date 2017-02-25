Ajax deny Chiefs sixth straight win

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs were denied a sixth successive win, needing to come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Ajax Cape Town at Athlone Stadium on Saturday night.

Chiefs were on top throughout the first-half, dominating ball possession and forcing the home side to sit deep in order to contain the attacking threat.

Steve Komphela's side looked set to take a 12th minute lead when Gustavo Paez put Tshabalala in on goal, but from a tight angle his parting shot struck the post.

Some great play from Bantu Mzwakali down the right wing provided the Urban Warriors with a rare chance, but they were unable to profit, as Daniel Cardoso did well to block Mark Mayambela's shot from 14-yards out.

But it was Amakhosi who continued to enjoy the upper hand, keeping the Cape side pinned into their own half for the most part.

Former Ajax midfielder George Maluleka went close to adding a second goal when his free kick went just wide on 27 minutes and then shooting wide from the edge of the area, as Chiefs continued to press.

The Urban Warriors were far more purposeful up front after the break and following two chances for Thabo Mosadi, they took a 58th minute lead through Nathan Paulse.

Mosadi was the provider, beautifully picking out the big man, who thumped a header past Itumeleng Khune.

It was almost 2-0 two minutes later when Mzwakali's glancing header from a corner hit the crossbar.

Having failed to capitalise on a couple of further opportunities, Ajax began to find themselves on the back foot once more as the visitors came storming back.

Chiefs grabbed the equaliser from a set-play 11 minutes from time, when centre-back Cardoso ran in at the near post and used his head to flick Maluleka's delivery into goal.

Both teams had chances in the closing stages of the game, but the score-line remained unchanged as the spoils were shared after an absorbing evening's entertainment in the Mother City.