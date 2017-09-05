NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Ajax CT accused of swindling Zim club out of transfer fee

2017-09-05 14:37
Ajax Cape Town flag (TEAMtalk)
Related Links

Baden Gillion - Sport24

Cape Town - Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Dynamos have reportedly accused Ajax Cape Town of attempting to swindle the club out of paying a transfer fee for Cameroonian attacker Christian Joel Ntouba Epoupa.

In a report by NewsDay, Dynamos claim that head scout Luis De Faria and his assistant Patrick Mitangu - who were representing the Urban Warriors - tried to convince Dynamos to first release Epoupa from his contract after a R2.5 million transfer fee was agreed.

Dynamos president Keni Mubaiwa said that the club pulled out of the deal after suspecting Ajax of trying to trick them into making the player a free agent.

"We met a guy who introduced himself as Patrick (Mitangu) who said he was from Ajax Cape Town. He asked us to de-register Christian first so that he becomes a free agent, before we can start any negotiations. We refused to that arrangement, we couldn’t take that risk," Mubaiwa said.

"I think they had already convinced him (Epoupa) that they will take him to Ajax, because he was now giving us pressure to release him, but we refused. We wanted things to be done in a proper way. He is still a Dynamos player," Mubaiwa said.

Ajax Cape Town media officer, Shooz Mekuto, confirmed that Luis De Faria travelled to Zimbabwe to scout players, but denied that he had been involved in any transfer negotiations.

"As soon as our scouts recommend a player the club takes over regarding the negotiations, in no way are they involved with the transfer side of the deal, Mekuto said.

He further refused to comment on the accusations that Ajax had tried to convince Dynamos to release Epoupa from his contract.

"We won't comment on that situation as it is his (Mubaiwa) version of events and I'm sure he's happy with his version," Mekuto said.

It was previously reported that Dynamos had cashed in to the tune of R2.5 million with the sale of Epoupa to Ajax Cape Town after impressing De Faria during a recent 2-0 win over Yadah FC, where he scored in the match.

Such was the impression that the forward made on the scouts that it was recommended to the Urban Warriors senior management that he be snapped up immediately.

The Cameroon international managed eight league goals prior to his proposed deadline day move from the Glamour Boys.

Baden Gillion is Sport24’s soccer journalist on all soccer related news. Follow Baden on Twitter

Read more on:    ajax cape town  |  psl  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Man City not under investigation

35 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mass brawl mars top schools rugby derby 'Bulky' Pollard pleases coach Coetzee Heyneke: Marcell offers Boks RWC value Aussies highlight Coetzee’s ‘cheeky sledge’ Dreyer joins Springbok squad in Perth
Os warns of Wallaby ‘tricks’ at scrum time Can Anderson emulate Curren, Kriek? NZ referee for Wallabies v Boks in Perth French giants Toulon hunt WP's Elstadt Venus reaches 39th Slam quarter-final

Fixtures
Monday, 11 September 2017
Free State Stars v Mamelodi Sundowns, Goble Park 18:00
Tuesday, 12 September 2017
AmaZulu FC v Maritzburg United, King Zwelithini Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Platinum Stars, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Baroka FC, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Bloemfontein Celtic, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Orlando Pirates v Ajax Cape Town, Orlando Stadium 19:30
Wednesday, 13 September 2017
Wits v Golden Arrows, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 