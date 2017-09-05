Ajax CT accused of swindling Zim club out of transfer fee

Cape Town - Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League side Dynamos have reportedly accused Ajax Cape Town of attempting to swindle the club out of paying a transfer fee for Cameroonian attacker Christian Joel Ntouba Epoupa.

In a report by NewsDay, Dynamos claim that head scout Luis De Faria and his assistant Patrick Mitangu - who were representing the Urban Warriors - tried to convince Dynamos to first release Epoupa from his contract after a R2.5 million transfer fee was agreed.

Dynamos president Keni Mubaiwa said that the club pulled out of the deal after suspecting Ajax of trying to trick them into making the player a free agent.

"We met a guy who introduced himself as Patrick (Mitangu) who said he was from Ajax Cape Town. He asked us to de-register Christian first so that he becomes a free agent, before we can start any negotiations. We refused to that arrangement, we couldn’t take that risk," Mubaiwa said.

"I think they had already convinced him (Epoupa) that they will take him to Ajax, because he was now giving us pressure to release him, but we refused. We wanted things to be done in a proper way. He is still a Dynamos player," Mubaiwa said.

Ajax Cape Town media officer, Shooz Mekuto, confirmed that Luis De Faria travelled to Zimbabwe to scout players, but denied that he had been involved in any transfer negotiations.

"As soon as our scouts recommend a player the club takes over regarding the negotiations, in no way are they involved with the transfer side of the deal, Mekuto said.

He further refused to comment on the accusations that Ajax had tried to convince Dynamos to release Epoupa from his contract.

"We won't comment on that situation as it is his (Mubaiwa) version of events and I'm sure he's happy with his version," Mekuto said.

It was previously reported that Dynamos had cashed in to the tune of R2.5 million with the sale of Epoupa to Ajax Cape Town after impressing De Faria during a recent 2-0 win over Yadah FC, where he scored in the match.

Such was the impression that the forward made on the scouts that it was recommended to the Urban Warriors senior management that he be snapped up immediately.

The Cameroon international managed eight league goals prior to his proposed deadline day move from the Glamour Boys.

