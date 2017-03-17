NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Ajax Cape Town, FS Stars in Athlone stalemate

2017-03-17 22:54
Mark Mayambela (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Ajax Cape Town were held to a 2-2 draw by Free State Stars in an Absa Premiership encounter at Athlone Stadium on Friday evening. 

The Urban Warriors held the lead at the break following quick-fire goals by Mark Mayambela and Rodrick Kabwe, but the Cape side would be denied a first win of the year. 

Mohammed Anas with a brace for Ea Lla Koto who remain three points behind Ajax Cape Town in 13th place. Stanley Menzo's troops sit in 12th spot after 21 matches. 

Ajax ended the game with 10-men following the sending off of Grant Margeman in the second stanza. 

Anas opened the scoring in the 18th minute - the Ghanaian finding the back of the net against the run of play. Jody February at fault as his clearance fell straight to the striker who made no mistake. 

Mark Mayembela was on fire an leveled matters in the 32nd minute. The wing-wizard firing home from range, 1-1. 

The Urban Warriors grabbed the lead on the stroke of half-time as Rodrick Kabwe scored his first goal in Ajax Cape Town colours. Margeman with the timely flick on as Kabwe kept his cool, guiding his shot past the onrushing Thela Ngobeni. 

Margeman was sent for an early shower in the 72nd minute following second bookable offence before Anas grabbed his second soon after. The forward the quickest to react after February failed to hold onto Goodman Dlamini's shot. 

Free State Stars dominated the closing stages of the match, but were unable to get the winner as 10-man Ajax held on for a point. 

