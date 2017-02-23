NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Agent: Chiefs didn't pay Manqele signing-on-fee

2017-02-23 15:41
Edward Manqele (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Michael Ngobeni, the agent of Kaizer Chiefs striker Edward Manqele, has confirmed the club have yet to pay the player his signing-on-fee and this is holding up his release from Naturena. 

Chiefs' management made it clear in early January that Manqele had no future with the Glamour Boys, and negotiations were underway for the forward to be released as soon as possible.

However, a sticking point has seemingly been the amount of money Amakhosi were willing to pay the player as a part of his release settlement.

The 29-year-old joined Chiefs in 2015 on a three-year deal that will expire only in June 2018.

The Randfontein-born star has scored just one league goal for the Steve Komphela-coached outfit since his arrival.

As such, the Soweto giants are keen to part ways with the player but it seems they still need to pay his signing-on-fee for negotiations to move forward.

"I have signed the player and he is under me as his representative. I can confirm to you that, yes, the player didn’t get his signing-on fee," Ngobeni told Soccer Laduma.

Read more on:    kaizer chiefs  |  psl  |  edward manqele  |  soccer
