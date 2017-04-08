NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Acornbush to use fringe players against Chiefs

2017-04-08 11:00
Nedbank Cup trophy (Supplied)
Maano Nekhavhambe - Sport24

Mbombela - Despite labelling their upcoming Nedbank Cup Last 16 match against Kaizer Chiefs as their most historic in the club's existence, Acornbush head coach McDonald Makhubedu believes it is the perfect opportunity to give 'fringe' players a chance to play and has rested his preferred regular starters for the National First Division (NFD)/ABC Motsepe league relegation/promotional playoffs that lie ahead.

The ABC Motsepe-based outfit will welcome the Phefeni Glamour Boys to the Kabokweni stadium outside Mbombela on Sunday.

Kick-off is scheduled for 15:00.

“We are not going to use our first team players for this game,” Makhubedu confirmed.

“Yes we’re playing Chiefs, but we have to use our fringe players and rest our regulars for the playoffs games. We want to be promoted to the NFD league and we’re not reading too much into the current Nedbank Cup success.

“We are still going to play plenty of Nedbank Cup competitions and the only way to cement that is through playing in the NFD. Our first priority is to win the ABC Motsepe league playoffs, not to beat Kaizer Chiefs.

“So yes, just like we managed to beat Cape Town City with our fringe players, we’ll still use them for the game against Chiefs.”

United earned their place in the second round of the R7m competition with a stunning 1-0 triumph over the high-flying top flight side, Cape Town City, on March 12, while the Amakhosi booked their place in the last 16 thanks to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC the day before.

   

