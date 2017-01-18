Aalborg set to make final decision on Gordinho

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Lorenzo Gordinho has returned to
South Africa following his trial with Danish
club Aalborg BK.
According to KickOff, the defender played on Saturday for
the Superliga side in a match against Bundesliga club Hoffenmheim.
The match ended in a 2-0 defeat for Aalborg.
Aalborg coach Morten Wieghorst revealed that the club is yet to make a decision on whether the player will receive a contract after his trial.
“He (Gordinho) was in today and now we will take a final decision,” Aalborg
coach Morten Wieghorst said.
“We will announce then, but the starting point is that he
returns home to South Africa tomorrow (Tuesday).