NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
PSL

Aalborg set to make final decision on Gordinho

2017-01-18 08:55
Lorenzo Gordinho (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Lorenzo Gordinho has returned to South Africa  following his trial with Danish club Aalborg BK.

According to KickOff, the defender played on Saturday for the Superliga side in a match against Bundesliga club Hoffenmheim.

The match ended in a 2-0 defeat for Aalborg.

Aalborg coach Morten Wieghorst revealed that the club is yet to make a decision on whether the player will receive a contract after his trial.

“He (Gordinho) was in today and now we will take a final decision,” Aalborg coach Morten Wieghorst said.

“We will announce then, but the starting point is that he returns home to South Africa tomorrow (Tuesday).

Read more on:    aalborg  |  psl  |  lorenzo gordinho  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Vertonghen 10 weeks out with ankle ligament damage

2017-01-18 07:55

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
AB riddle could destabilise Proteas Club cricketer's marathon knock of ... 0* AB 'not retiring', opts out of NZ Tests Boks' end of year fixtures confirmed One Protea in Broad’s best ever XI
CSA's biggest challenge in 2017 Fleck: Bok 'blueprint' won't dictate our style AB's Test future remains uncertain Olivier: It felt like 20 million people were watching WATCH: Frans Steyn red-carded for high tackle

Fixtures
03 February 2017
Wits v Orlando Pirates, Ellis Park 20:00
07 February 2017
Wits v Ajax Cape Town, Bidvest Stadium 19:30
Cape Town City FC v Highlands Park, Cape Town Stadium 19:30
Kaizer Chiefs v Free State Stars, FNB Stadium 19:30
08 February 2017
Bloemfontein Celtic v Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Molemela Stadium 19:30
SuperSport United v Golden Arrows, Lucas Moripe Stadium 19:30
Chippa United v Baroka FC, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 19:30
Polokwane City v Maritzburg United, Peter Mokaba Stadium 19:30
Platinum Stars v Orlando Pirates, Royal Bafokeng Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 