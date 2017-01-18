Aalborg set to make final decision on Gordinho

Cape Town - Kaizer Chiefs centre-back Lorenzo Gordinho has returned to South Africa following his trial with Danish club Aalborg BK.

According to KickOff, the defender played on Saturday for the Superliga side in a match against Bundesliga club Hoffenmheim.

The match ended in a 2-0 defeat for Aalborg.

Aalborg coach Morten Wieghorst revealed that the club is yet to make a decision on whether the player will receive a contract after his trial.

“He (Gordinho) was in today and now we will take a final decision,” Aalborg coach Morten Wieghorst said.

“We will announce then, but the starting point is that he returns home to South Africa tomorrow (Tuesday).