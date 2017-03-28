Wenger: France will be dominant force

Cape Town - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger believes his native France have the players to become a dominant force in world football.



Les Bleus made it all the way to the Euro 2016 final on home soil, only to lose to Portugal, but manager Didier Deschamps has stuck with the same core group of players that look set to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and Wenger rates they could be the favourites in Russia.

"The upcoming force in international football for me is France. Every corner you can find a player who can play for the national team basically," he told Bein Sports.

"When you look at players like [Monaco's Tiemoue] Bakayoko and [Lyon's Alexandre] Lacazette who are not even selected, that was not the case 10 years ago.

"That's why I think France has an exceptional potential and maybe could take over.

"I'm convinced, maybe because I'm French, but at the moment the best players in the world are in France."

Meanwhile Brazil striker Neymar believes he is in the top moment of his career and plays for the best national team in the world.

The 25-year-old star also admitted he had to mature after a series of controversies on and off the pitch and promised Brazil would be one of the favorites in the next World Cup in Russia.