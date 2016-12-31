NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Welsh side break Ajax's 44-year win record

2016-12-31 07:38
Goal (AFP)
London - Welsh champions The New Saints broke Ajax Amsterdam's 44-year-old record for the most consecutive wins in top-flight football on Friday.

A 2-0 victory at Cefn Druids in the Welsh Premier League allowed them to move to 27 successive wins, one better than the 26 matches won in a row by the legendary Ajax team of Johan Cruyff in 1972.

The New Saints, also known as TNS, have won 21 successive games in the league this season and six in cup tournaments.

They are 21 points clear in the table and easily on course for a ninth league title in 12 seasons.

