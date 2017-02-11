NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Wales appeal FIFA poppy fine

2017-02-11 06:39
Remembrance poppy (Getty Images)
London - The Football Association of Wales will appeal against the fine imposed by FIFA over the displaying of commemorative symbols during a match, the organisation announced on Friday.

The FAW was fined 20 000 Swiss francs after a wreath and poppy mosaic were displayed in memory of Britain's war dead during a World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Cardiff last November.

"The Football Association of Wales can confirm that it has received written reasons from FIFA's Disciplinary Committee relating to sanctions imposed during our World Cup qualifier against Serbia on November 12, 2016," the FAW said in a statement.

"Following this, the FAW have now informed FIFA of our intention to appeal the decision."

The FAW follows England's Football Association and the Scottish Football Association in appealing against punishments handed down by FIFA for commemorative acts.

The FA and the SFA were fined after England and Scotland's players wore black armbands with red poppy motifs during their 2018 World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11.

Both have since appealed against their punishments, with the SFA announcing its appeal on Thursday.

Fearful of incurring sanctions from FIFA for displaying political symbols, Wales elected not to wear poppy armbands for their game against Serbia the following day.

But they were punished nonetheless for their pitch-side displays.

The qualifying matches were staged around Armistice Day, when British people pay tribute to the country's war dead by wearing replicas of poppy flowers.

fifa  |  soccer
