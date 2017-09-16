NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
International

Veteran Redknapp sacked by Birmingham

2017-09-16 20:48
Harry Redknapp (AP)
Related Links

London - Veteran manager Harry Redknapp was sacked by second-tier Birmingham City on Saturday after a 3-1 home defeat by Preston, the club announced.

The 70-year-old, whose coaching career has included Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth, was briefly hailed as a saviour after he kept Birmingham in the division last term having taken over following a disastrous spell in charge by Italian Gianfranco Zola.

However, despite an influx of players in the close season, Birmingham suffered a sixth successive defeat and have just four points from eight league matches.

"Blues have parted company with manager Harry Redknapp," read a terse statement form the club.

Redknapp, who had been in charge for just 13 matches, had appeared not to be aware of an impending decision although he accepted the blame for the abject display in Saturday's match.

"The players have got to adjust to the Championship if they are going to survive in this league. It was horrendous defending in the middle of the park," he said.

"I didn't tell them to do that, that's for sure, but I take the blame - that's the way the game is."

Read more on:    birmingham city  |  harry redknapp  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Spurs stalemate adds to Wembley woes

16 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: All Blacks 57-0 Springboks Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks Bumbling Boks suffer worst Test defeat - ever! Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age Coetzee: I won't say it was a horror movie, but ...
WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14? Pierre Spies chats to Sport24

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Do you think SAFA made the right choice in appointing Stuart Baxter as head coach of Bafana Bafana?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 