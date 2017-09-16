Veteran Redknapp sacked by Birmingham

London - Veteran manager Harry Redknapp was sacked by second-tier Birmingham City on Saturday after a 3-1 home defeat by Preston, the club announced.

The 70-year-old, whose coaching career has included Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth, was briefly hailed as a saviour after he kept Birmingham in the division last term having taken over following a disastrous spell in charge by Italian Gianfranco Zola.

However, despite an influx of players in the close season, Birmingham suffered a sixth successive defeat and have just four points from eight league matches.

"Blues have parted company with manager Harry Redknapp," read a terse statement form the club.

Redknapp, who had been in charge for just 13 matches, had appeared not to be aware of an impending decision although he accepted the blame for the abject display in Saturday's match.

"The players have got to adjust to the Championship if they are going to survive in this league. It was horrendous defending in the middle of the park," he said.

"I didn't tell them to do that, that's for sure, but I take the blame - that's the way the game is."